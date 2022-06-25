US Supreme Court strikes down woman’s right to abortion

Satyen Mohapatra

In the heart of liberal and free America, conservatives have struck with the US Supreme Court declaring abortion was illegal.

The right to abort a pregnancy which is considered to be a basic fundamental right for women has been taken away in the US, after getting a protection for 50 years, with a Supreme Court ruling now striking down woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

The Roe vs Wade landmark judgement had established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973, which has now been struck down.

The court gave the rationale that a right to abortion was not a form of “liberty” protected by the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that women do not have the constitutional right to an abortion.

Highly emotive, controversial and divisive abortion issue had been agitating people in the US for several decades now. There are people strongly opposing it as well as supporting it. It is one of the major planks during election time in the US.

Nearly half the states were waiting for the Supreme Court to come out with its final judgement before they clamped down bans on abortion with the laws already on their statutes.

The conservative thought process has definitely won in the US while large number of countries worldwide have a much more liberal outlook and thought process. Even in highly conservative society like India abortion has been legal for the last 50 years with the introduction of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in 1971.

The American polity is sharply divided on the issue with the Republicans voicing a strong no for abortion with the incumbent Democratic government of Biden supporting it. The US Supreme court bench gave a 6-to-3 ruling against abortion.

For US President Joe Biden a strong supporter of right to abortion, the Supreme Court judgement is clearly a set back.

He reacted immediately with these remarks following the US Supreme Court ruling overturning of Roe v. Wade a landmark judgement that legalised abortion nationwide. Biden commented it is “a sad day for the court and the country.

Biden though a Roman Catholic was a champion of abortion rights despite facing the wrath of US Bishops some of whom are supposed to have called the Catholic rite of communion denied to him because of his stand on abortion. Roman Catholics oppose abortion considering it to be destruction of life.

Biden has directed the Health and Human Services Department to take steps to make sure abortion and contraception medications are available “to the fullest extent possible,” and his administration plans to protect the right to travel to another state for an abortion.

He said, “The health and life of women of our nation are now at risk.”

A crucial issue during election he said US voters must get their voices heard and elect those people into office who will vote for the right to abortion.

“Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality, they’re all on the ballot.”

Nearly half of U.S. states are likely to outlaw or severely restrict abortion which will affect millions of people.

Abortion being a highly charged political issue in the US, an astute politician like Biden is likely to take maximum advantage even of this legal debacle.

“It’s a sad day for our country but it doesn’t mean the fight is over,” Biden has stated.