US urges N. Korea to return to dialogue

Washington/Seoul, Sep 3 : The US has renewed its call on North Korea to return to the negotiating table, saying it cannot remain isolated and that there was a brighter future for the country and its people, the media reported on Thursday.

“This administration has gone far further than any other in taking strong actions to let North Korea know that they are going to have to negotiate,” the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency quoted David Stilwell, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, as saying on Wednesday.

“They can’t just sit back and threaten and launch (missiles) and all things they have been doing,” he told a press conference when asked about the nature of an industry advisory against dealing with North Korea.

In the advisory, jointly issued by the State, treasury and Commerce Departments, the US said that North Korea continues to procure materials and equipment for its nuclear and weapons development programs through any “deceptive” means possible, and that those engaged in such transactions with the North must be aware of consequences.

Stilwell’s remarks come amid stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

US President Donald Trump has held two bilateral summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — in June 2018 and February 2019 — but their talks too have stalled since their latest summit ended without a deal.

Source: IANS

