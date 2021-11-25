US varsities protest against Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

Washington: Universities in the US have increased the intensity of their protest against the Chinese authorities as Beijing tries to redeem its image over ongoing genocide in Xinjiang.

According to the Washington Post, in 2021, students in universities across the country are organizing to protest China’s ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., may have just scored the movement’s first big success.

Student Government Association further condemned Beijing’s mass internment, forced labor, mass surveillance or other crimes committed against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China.”

According to the Washington Post, the student anti-genocide movement is already working hand in hand with other human rights groups, including the Uyghur Human Rights Project, Students for a Free Tibet, Keep Taiwan Free and many more. The efforts to raise awareness of the Chinese government’s various atrocities are getting increasingly organized.

According to the publication, the students are taking the lead because the political and business classes have abdicated responsibility for stopping the Chinese government’s human rights abuses. “This next generation of activists is determined to force all of us to decide if we want to be complicit in genocide or not. The movement’s success may be the Uyghurs’ only hope,” it said.

The Catholic University’s example sets a precedent that can be used to push for divestment in schools across the country and the world, said John Metz, Athenai’s executive director.

“Importantly, the resolution specifically calls out Wall Street index funds, which routinely funnel money from institutional investors — such as university endowments — into Chinese companies, including many that are connected to human rights abuses,” he said.

“This is not just about how colleges and universities in this country relate to China, it’s also about how investors with hundreds of billions in managed funds relate to China,” he added.