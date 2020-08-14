US will collapse if Biden is elected president, says Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the US would collapse and become the world’s laughing stock if the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 presidential elections.

Trump said Biden’s proposed policies were not good for the country.

“Today, we saw Joe Biden continue to politicise a pandemic and to show his appalling lack of respect for the American people. That’s what it is. At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus, ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence,” Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House.

“The world will be laughing and taking full advantage of the United States if Joe Biden ever became President. Our Country would COLLAPSE! Trump said in a tweet.

Trump’s tweet included a Fox News video clipping in which its news anchor was critical of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal for praising Biden.

The Fox News anchor described Jayapal as socialist and a genuine radical.

“Sleepy Joe opposed both the China and the Europe travel bans. You know that. He opposed the China travel ban that I instituted very early and the Europe travel ban that I instituted quite early. If I listened to his advice, hundreds of thousands more people would have died. This is according to many people,” the president said.

Trump alleged Biden wants to fling open American borders, allowing the pandemic to infiltrate every American community.

He wants to have ridiculous open borders. I’ve been saying from the first day I started campaigning for this great office that if you have open borders, you don’t have a country. You don’t have a country, with open borders. So he wants open borders. The Democrats want open borders, he said.

While Biden will allow rioters, looters and millions of illegal aliens to roam free in our country, he also wants the federal government to issue a sweeping new mandate to law-abiding citizens, Trump alleged.

He wants the President of the United States, with the mere stroke of a pen, to order over 300 million American citizens to wear a mask for a minimum of three straight months. He thinks it’s good politics. Different states are different, both in terms of the atmosphere and also in terms of the coronavirus problem, he said.

“If the President has the unilateral power to order every single citizen to cover their face in nearly all instances, what other powers does he have, Trump asked.

The president alleged that Biden rejects the scientific approach in favour of locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.

“We’ve been dealing pretty strongly over the last number of weeks. But he wants them in the basement for months on end,” he said.

“If we did what Biden wanted to do, it would shut down our healthcare system and lead to a massive increase in mortality, including suicide, overdose, heart disease, and countless other physical and mental harms. It is very, very bad on the other side of the equation, when you do something like that. Those shutdowns are very punitive. Very punitive, he said.

Alleging that Biden’s approach is regressive, Trump said that it is anti-scientific and it’s very defeatist.

It would be very bad for our country. While Joe Biden has been playing politics from the sidelines — he has no clue — we’ve been solving problems and delivering tremendous results.

“The most advanced and robust testing system on the planet; the number one producer of ventilators in the world by far; unprecedented industrial mobilisation — biggest since World War Two, Operation Warp Speed to delivering lifesaving treatments and, very soon a vaccine, he said.

Trump’s comments follow Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris’ maiden joint public appearance on Wednesday.

At the meet, Harris hit out at President Trump’s three-and-half-year tenure. “This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job. Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world,” Harris said.

“More than 16 million out of work, millions of kids who cannot go back to school, a crisis of poverty, of homelessness afflicting black, brown, and indigenous people the most, a crisis of hunger afflicting one in five mothers, who have children that are hungry, and tragically, more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short, many with loved ones who never got the chance to say goodbye,” she said.

Source: PTI