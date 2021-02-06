US woman dies shortly after getting Covid shot, vaccine not blamed

New York, Feb 6 : A woman from the US state of Virginia passed away shortly after she received the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, but a link to blame the vaccine for her death has not been found, officials said.

Drene Keyes, 58, fell ill after she received the vaccine at a clinic in the town of Warsaw, NBC News reported on Friday, citing Warsaw Police Chief Joan Kent.

Officials said evidence to link her death to the vaccination could not be found.

However, the cause of the death has not yet been ascertained and officials were not aware of any underlying conditions that could have contributed to her demise.

As recommended, Keyes stayed at the clinic for 15 minutes after receiving the shot, but came back later that day.

She was taken to the VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital, where she passed away on January 30.

According to state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, Keyes did not die due to any allergic reaction connected to the vaccine.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of death was not anaphylaxis, but it will take several weeks for additional information to become available,” Oliver said in a statement on Friday.

“We can confirm that the death occurred within hours of having received the vaccine, but that is not evidence of it being related. We are currently investigating and do not yet know the cause of death.”

Health experts have repeatedly assured the approved vaccines against Covid-19 are safe.

