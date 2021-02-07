US woman embraces Islam after watching Turkish serial Ertugrul

New York: A 60-year-old woman, resident of Wisconsin embraced Islam after watching the Turkish serial Ertugrul. Earlier, she was a Baptist Catholic.

According to a report in Anadolu Agency, the woman, mother of six children, said that she saw the serial for the first time when she came across it while browsing Netflix.

Later, she started gaining interest in Islam after watching a couple of episodes of the serial.

The woman who changed her name to ‘Khadija’ after embracing Islam watched all episodes of Ertugrul four times.

Unexpected reactions from friends

Talking about the process she followed after deciding to embrace Islam, Khadija said that she searched for a mosque nearby and walked into it to become Muslim.

After speaking about the unexpected reactions from her friends, Khadija said that she does not interfere in other’s faith and they should not interfere in my decision.

Ertugrul

It is a Turkish serial based on the life of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader Ertugrul.

In the serial, Engin Altan Duzyatan played the title role whereas Esra Bilgic was seen playing the role of Halime Sultan.

The shooting of the serial was done in Riva, a village in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, Turkey.

Although the serial gained popularity in Turkey and abroad especially Pakistan and Azerbaijan, some Arab countries issued a fatwa against it.