US$10 million invested in India’s first food-grade plastic recycling facility

Hyderabad: One of India’s leading plastic recycling and waste management company, Srichakra Polyplast, on Tuesday announced the official commissioning of its upgraded facility here. It will the first-of-its-kind in India to produce food-grade quality recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) pellets.

In a press release, Srichakra stated that it has also commissioned its new polyolefins recycling facility which can produce deodorized bottle-to-bottle grade quality polyolefin pellets. The company claimed to have invested more than US$10 million to strengthen its recycling capabilities, which allow it to offer the highest grade of recycled plastic to customers in India and global markets such as Europe and the United States.

Srichakra’s world-class facility features US Food and Drug Administration-approved technology provided by Starlinger, the world’s leading technology provider for high quality plastic recycling. The facilities expand the company’s capacity to become the largest solid state polymerized (SSP) PET processor in India, the release added.

The recycling company claimed that it can produce food-grade quality PET pellets, which can be used to produce food and beverage packaging such as water, carbonated soft drink and juice bottles as well as takeaway container. It can also make high quality deodorized polyolefin pellets, which can be used in home and personal care product packaging such as lotion, shampoo and detergent bottles.

“Our approach at Srichakra is focused on using leading-edge technology to create reliable, high-quality materials that help brand-owners reduce their use of virgin plastic,” Ravindra Venkata, CEO and Co-founder of Srichakra stated, in the release.

He further added that the new, world-class technology that they have commissioned for operation today not only enables them to produce food-grade quality recycled plastic for customers, but also gives locally-sourced plastic a new life, preventing it from entering the environment.

“We’re proud to be the first in India to achieve this standard and continue our work towards making the world a better place by cleaning up the environment,” remarked Mr Ravindra Venkata.