Use chlorine to clean transport vehicles: KTR

Hyderabad: IT & MA&UD Minister for K Tarakarama Rao today exhorted the Transport officials to clean the handles and steel rods in the transport vehicles with chlorine and keep the dreaded coronavirus or other diseases away.

The minister took to twitter and tagged a photograph of a Karnataka bus wherein a woman member of the crew seen cleaning the vehicle by using chlorine. He directed the officials of the TSRTC, Metro Rail to adopt Karnataka bus model and use chlorine. “This will help prevent the spread of any sort of virus or disease from one to another”, he said. KTR instructed the RTC, Metro and other transport vehicles to immediately use such method to prevent the virus spread.

The minister instructed Transport Minister Dr Puvvada Ajay Kumar to direct the officials to start quarantine measures in the transport vehicles. The State government has intensified measures to prevent and check the corona virus spread, he said.