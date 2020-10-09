Using face recognition, Telangana Police find UP child missing since 5 years

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy was reunited with his family in Uttar Pradesh, five years after he went missing, thanks to a face-recognition tool, ‘Darpan’, of the Telangana State police. The child, Som Soni, had gone missing from Allahabad in UP and was found in Assam after his parents lost him in 2015,

To find him, the police used the batch-processing technicque and matched photos of missing children with those found across the country. After getting a match, the Telangana police informed the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Handia in UP that he was spotted by the Goalpara police of Assam. The 13-year-old was residing in a local child welfare center.

Telangana Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing), Swati Lakra, on Friday posted a video of the missing child meeting his parents on her twitter handle. It read: “Emotional reunion…A 13 year old autistic boy child who was missing from Uttar Pradesh since 2015 was traced at a child home in Assam after 5 years, by Telangana Police with the help of DARPAN (FacialRecognitionTool) of @TelanganaCOPs”.

Later, the Assam police informed the parents of the missing child, who rushed to the child welfare center in Goalpara and identified their son.