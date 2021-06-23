USISP donates 400 oxygen concentrators to Andhra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer Arja Srikanth on Wednesday said the US India Strategic Partnership (USISP) donated 400 oxygen concentrators to the state.

“We are very thankful to the US India strategic partnership (USISP) for providing 400 oxygen concentrators,” said Srikanth.

He said the concentrators were received by Andhra Pradesh Bhavan resident commissioner Bhavana Saxena in Delhi, who also helped in clearing the customs formalities.

The state government engaged East Godavari district collector in hiring a movers and packers company to ship them to the districts.

Of the 400 concentrators, 200 were allocated to East Godavari district, 100 to West Godavari, 50 each to Krishna and Srikakulam.

East Godavari and West Godavari are the districts which have logged high numbers of infections on a daily basis while Chittoor, another high caseload district, did not receive any concentrator from this lot.