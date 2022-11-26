Ustad Amjad Ali Khan launches Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival

Once again, stellar performances, iconic venues, meaningful content and huge turnouts marked the just concluded 17th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival. It’s truly commendable for any performing arts festival of this magnitude in our country to be in its 17th year, overcoming challenges like the pandemic (and was the only festival conducted live in Asia even during the pandemic year) and the overpowering influence of digital media and lack of their venue.

The glittering extravaganza began with a sold out live concert featuring sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan paying his tribute to Hyderabad’s theatre icon late Qadir Ali Baig at the historic Taramati Baradari Amphitheatre which was a memorable evening. “It’s a great honour and pleasure for me to perform in memory of the legendary Qadir Ali Baig Saheb, who left behind such a rich legacy. He was a true icon who spoke through this craft. I am really looking forward to offering my love and respect through my music as a humble salutation to Baig Saheb’s artistic and creative journey.” In a touching gesture, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented to the festival brochure to late Qadir Ali Baig’s grandson Sultan Ali Baig.

Onto the next generation – Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presenting the Festival brochure to Qadir Ali Baig’s grandson Sultan Ali Baig (Noor Baig is also seen in the pic) at the inaugural ceremony

The opening was followed by the next day another historical venue, the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard where the screening of M.S. Sathyu’s classic film on Partition ‘Garm Hava’ took place followed by a Q&A. Plays included ‘With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara’ by Ekjute Mumbai directed by Juhi Babbar Soni. Manto’s short story was taken to a different height with Renaissance Theatre Kolkata’s ‘Toba Tek Singh’ with brilliant design and direction by Aloke Chakravarty, receiving three rounds of standing ovations. Other plays were local group B Studio’s ‘Mahanirvaanam’ directed by John Shaik Basheer and IPTA Mumbai’s ‘Bhooke Bhajan Na Hoye Gopala’. Following the theme of 75 Years of India’s Freedom, the lineup also included ‘Kamladevi’ directed by and featuring Assam’s Bhageerathi Bai.

Mohammad Ali Baig at Inaugural of ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’ 2022

As every year, the Festival included Master Classes and Workshops for enthusiasts, this time with Rashmi Seth, Satish Alekar among others and a panel discussion between theatre practitioners from across the country including Rakkesh Bedi, Rajiv Velicheti and Noor Baig. “Since many years we have been participating in this prestigious festival. While performing, we feel like we are celebrating our father figure of theater. Respected Qadir Ali Baig’s contributions to theater is immense. We, the people of Seagull are grateful to perform in this festival.” Bhageerathi Bai, Seagull Repertory (Guwahati). “Over the years Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival has successfully carved a new tradition in the field of contemporary theatre in India. This is one of the few theatre festivals where young theatre practitioners across India eagerly await to present their new work. I am looking forward to attending this prestigious annual cultural event.” Satish Alekar, Theatre Academy (Pune).

A scene from ‘Kamaladevi’ staged as part of ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’ 2022

On one hand the festival presented stalwarts and on the other hand, there were unsung groups. “Our fervent congratulations to the entire family of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. Post the pandemic, taking such overwhelming efforts in a regular fashion is undoubtedly courageous and praiseworthy. We are very grateful to them as they have given us the opportunity to be a part of this grand event.” Aloke Chakravarty, Renaissance (Kolkata).