Uttam asks Congress cadre to join nationwide online campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed party leaders and workers in the State to join the nationwide online campaign being organised by Congress party on May 28 to highlight the sufferings of migrant workers, MSMEs and other sectors who are in grave distressed.

Addressing the party leaders through a video-conference, which was also broadcast live on social media platform Facebook, on Tuesday evening, Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that the Congress High Command has decided to organise a nationwide campaign on May 28 from 11 am to 2 pm to raise the issues of the people in distress and appeal to the Union government to listen and consider the demands made by the Congress Party to address the pressing concerns of them.

He also read out a letter sent by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal which said, “As you know, lakhs of migrant workers, farmers, workers in the Un-organized sectors, MSMEs, small scale businesses, fishermen and daily wage earners are in grave distress. They are struggling, without money, food, job, and other essentials items.

For over two months now, since the nationwide lockdown began, our nation’s soul has been pained by the pictures and videos of lakhs of our migrant men, women, and children desperately trying to get back to the safety of their hometowns and villages.

From walking hundreds of kilometers on our highways to packing into trucks, trailers, and every form of transport available, many of them have died on their long journey.”

“The Congress Party has been undertaking relief efforts to provide them all possible support. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been giving suggestions to the Central Government to alleviate the sufferings of our migrant workers, farmers, and daily wage earners. But instead of providing support, the Central government continues to ignore the plight of them and has failed to take any meaningful measures,” he said while quoting from the letter.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was the duty of the Congress leaders and workers to be the voice of the farmers, migrant workers, daily wage earners, MSMEs, small scale businesses and un-organized workers. He said more than 10,000 party leaders and workers from each Parliamentary constituency in Telangana should participate in the online campaign through by way of a Live video on any of the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc., from 11 am to 2 pm on May 28.

“We will demand the government to immediately make the direct cash transfer of Rs.10000 to all the families outside the income tax bracket. We will also ask the government to provide financial assistances to MSMEs and small scale businesses as all the announcements made so far by the pertains to loans. We will also urge the government to ensure safe return of all migrant workers to their homes,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party intends to register a strong protest by 50 lakh party workers, office bearers, leaders and sympathizers coming online simultaneously at various Social Media platforms and entire Congress cadre and sympathisers should ensure their active participation.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy flagged off a minibus at Gandhi Bhavan carrying migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh. He also had an interaction with the migrant workers on the occasion.

He also participated in the AICC Video Conference with all Congress Chief Ministers, PCC Presidents and CLP leaders regarding the nationwide Social Media campaign to be organised on May 28.

