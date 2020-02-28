Uttam blames BJP, TRS Govt for rising unemployment

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgona MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has blamed the BJP Government at the Centre and TRS Government in the State for rising unemployment.

He was speaking after inaugurating a National Skills Development Centre in Huzurnagar Town on Friday. The Centre has been started under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana under Union Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with Ultimate Energy Resources Development Ltd. Different three-month courses including hand embroidery, solar panel installation technician and handset repair technician has been launched for the jobless youth.

Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed concern over the rising unemployment across the country, especially in Telangana. He said parents have been spending a huge amount for the education of their children. However, after completion of education, he said youth were not getting proper jobs. He said the situation has turned alarming due to non-creation of job opportunities both by the Central and State Governments.

He reminded that BJP came to power in 2014 on the promise of giving two crore jobs every year. By now, at least 12 crore jobs must have been created. However, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to create even 12 lakh new jobs so far. Further, he said lakhs of existing jobs were lost due to the wrong economic policies of BJP Government.

Referring to a Parliamentary Committee meeting which he attended recently, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the gravity of the unemployment situation could be understood from the fact that more than 2.8 crore people applied for 90,000 railways jobs.

Similarly in Telangana, he said that the number of unemployment has more than doubled since 2014. He said jobless youth and students participated in statehood agitation with the hope that they would get a job and a good career if Telangana State is formed. But they only faced disappointment as TRS Government did nothing for the unemployed youth. He said hundreds of youth sacrificed their lives for the statehood cause. But lakhs of Telangana youth are still waiting for the promised jobs and other opportunities and still some unemployed youth are committing suicide.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao immediately fulfil the electoral promise of providing Rs. 3,016 monthly allowance to Unemployed Youth. He said the promise of Unemployment Allowance was made by the TRS in 2018 elections. Even after one year, no steps were taken to fulfil the promise, he said.

