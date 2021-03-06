Uttam questions TRS, BJP leaders’ silence on unemployment issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has questioned the stoic silence being maintained by both TRS and BJP leaders over the issue of rising unemployment in the State. He alleged that both the parties were indulging in blame games to divert people’s attention from the failures of their governments in the State and at the Centre.

He was addressing a series of meetings on Saturday as part of the MLC elections campaign in favour of a Congress candidate from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency Sabavath Ramulu Naik. He addressed a meeting with party workers in Miryalaguda. Later, he had an interactive session with advocates in Miryalguda Court. He also addressed a meeting with rice millers in Miryalaguda and a Youth Congress meeting in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that both TRS and BJP leaders have been enacting new dramas of political rivalry every day to divert people’s attention from the most important issues. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao must break his silence over the issue of rising unemployment in Telangana. He should explain as to how he proposes to provide employment to nearly 30 lakh jobless youth of Telangana. He cannot wash off his hands by claiming that the State Government has provided a few thousand jobs,” he said.

“A doctor is expected to give treatment until a patient fully recovers. He cannot wash off his hands by saying that he already gave a pill or an injection to the patient. Similarly, the State Government cannot run away from its responsibility of providing employment to all by making claims that it provided jobs to a few thousand people when lakhs of people are still jobless,” he said.

He said that the allegations and counter-allegations between TRS and BJP leaders over the issue of ITIR and Kazipet Railway Coach Factory clearly show both the parties have betrayed Telangana and now they are trying to fix the percentage of blame each party should share. He said that the Congress party has been saying from the beginning that the BJP Government at the Centre was not sincere towards Telangana. However, CM KCR not only supported all decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but behaved more actively compared to other BJP CMs.

Referring to the growth figures reportedly furnished by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics to the Centre claiming 1.35% GSDP growth in the current fiscal 2020-21, Uttam Kumar Reddy has cautioned the TRS Government against using inflated figures to claim economic growth. He said that the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) and the 15th Finance Commission have revealed in their reports that the Telangana Government has committed deliberate accounting errors to inflate figures of revenues and growth. He said such fake claims of the State’s economy doing better than the national average were used to raise huge loans at high-interest rates from various agencies. Those amounts were utilized on projects which fetch TRS leaders huge kickbacks and commissions. He said that the TRS Government has so far borrowed over Rs. 3 lakh crore pushing Telangana into a huge debt crisis. He said thousands of crores of taxpayers money would be wasted on payment of exorbitant interest for nearly two decades due to the wrong economic policies of the KCR Government.

Reddy said that the Chief Minister must present a realistic budget this year and he should propose specific solutions to deal with the problems of unemployment. Further, he said that the Chief Minister must allocate sufficient funds for the implementation of Rs. 3,016 monthly allowance to all jobless youth with retrospective effect from December 2018. He said provisions should also be made to provide fitment of not less than 43% to the government employees.

The TPCC Chief advised the party cadre to meet all the voters in MLC Graduates constituencies and seek their support in ensuring the victory of Congress candidates G. Chinna Reddy from Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar and Ramul Naik from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC Candidate Ramulu Naik, AICC ST Dept Vice-Chairman Bellya Naik, DCC President Shankar Naik, Municipal floor leader Laxma Reddy, and others paid last respects to the mortal remains of army jawan Pagilla Venkanna in Miryalaguda who died near Pathankot on Indo-Pak border.

