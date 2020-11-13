Uttam slams TRS Govt for ignoring inundated Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Member of Parliament (MP) N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday condemned the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for “not helping” residents of Osman Nagar, which falls under the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency. Reddy stated that the area remained inundated with water even a month after the city was lashed with heavy rains and hit by floods subsequently.

Accompanied by Congress leaders, Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Osman Nagar and surrounding areas on Friday and interacted with the affected families. Speaking to media persons later, he said that nearly 610 houses have been inundated from almost a month and that residents of Osman Nagar were forced to live on the streets as they could not return to their homes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS Government completely neglected the residents of Osman Nagar to the extent that it made no efforts to evacuate the water and restore normalcy. He alleged that there was a big conspiracy behind keeping the entire area inundated. “The TRS government was not helping the residents at the behest of land grabbers who want the original residents to abandon their inundated houses. The area has now turned into a lake with the formation of green algae on the accumulated water. Families living there are now facing the risk of water-borne and other diseases,” he added.

Congress leaders also demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and state Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao visit Osman Nagar on an immediate basis to inspect the situation. “While the conditions in Osman Nagar is the worst, it is not an isolated case. Several localities in Hyderabad did not receive any help from the State Government. TRS and MIM leaders have swindled more than half of Rs. 550 crore which the Stats government claims to have spent on flood relief,” Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.

He also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president & Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for not doing anything to help the residents of Osman Nagar. “MIM leaders made several tall and fake claims about flood relief in Hyderabad during the campaign for Bihar Assembly elections. But he did not visit the Osman Nagar area which is just a few kilometres distance from his residence and adjacent to his parliament constituency,” Uttam Kumar Reddy added.