Uttam to raise lawyer couple’s murder issue in Parliament

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would raise the issue of lawyer couple’s murder in the ongoing session of the Parliament.

Addressing a protest dharna of advocates at Dharna Chowk , Indira Park, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for not responding to the demand for probe through Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the brutal murder of advocates, Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, in Peddapalli on February 17.

He said CM KCR has turned so insensitive that he did not condemn the murder of a lawyer couple. Since the accused persons in the murder case are reportedly close to the Chief Minister, the local police was not carrying out the investigation in an appropriate manner.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the allegations that the murders was the result of a larger conspiracy hatched by TRS-backed sand mafia and these murders were directly to the custodial death of of a Dalit, Seelam Rangaiah, in Manthani police station of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate. He said Vaman Rao and Nagamani were eliminated to hush up many other illegal activities being carried out with the backing of ruling party leaders. He said that KCR Government has handed over the control of the entire Telangana to ‘sand, land, mine and wines’ mafia.

The TPCC Chief said that the Congress party has already met Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the murders. He said he would raise the issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament. Further, he assured the advocates that he would take up their demands for implementation of Advocates Protection Act, Review of CrPC 41, payment of stipend to junior advocates. He said as the President of TPCC and Member of Parliament, he would fight for the advocates’ cause both inside and outside parliament at the national level.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the advocates to vote in favour Congress candidates G. Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar) and Sabavath Ramulu Naik (Warangal -Khammam-Nalgonda) in the MLC elections for Graduates constituencies. He said all advocates must defeat TRS and BJP in the MLC elections to teach a fitting lesson to both the ruling parties.

The TPCC Chief also slammed BJP for not taking up the issue of lawyers’ murder at the national level although the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy belong to Telangana. He said if Telangana BJP leaders were genuinely against the TRS, then they should convince their government at the Centre to order a CBI probe into the double murder. He said both BJP and TRS leaders were levelling allegations against each other to divert people’s attention from real issues and hide their failures.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would intensify the agitation if the TRS Govt in Telangana and BJP Govt at the Centre refuse to order CBI investigation in the case and ensure protection of other advocates.Congress MLC candidate G. Chinna Reddy, TPCC Legal Cell Chairman Damodar Reddy and other leaders were also present.

