Uttam warns against encroachment on OU properties

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has warned of serious consequences if even an inch of land belonging to Osmania University is encroached upon by anyone.

He was speaking to media persons after he visited DD Colony and inspected OU’s lands which were being encroached upon. He was accompanied by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC President V. Hanumantha Rao, TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Secretaries Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, and A. Sampath Kumar and other leaders. They interacted with OU students and teachers and assured that the Congress party would agitate to protect OU lands.

Speaking to media persons, Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State Government stop the illegal construction activities by private persons on lands belonging to Osmania University. He also demanded a high-level probe into the encroachments and stern action against all those involved in the act. He said Osmania University was the heartbeat of people of Telangana.

It was established in 1918 by the then ruler Mir Osman Ali Pasha to provide higher education of international standards to not only the people of Hyderabad State but also the students from across the globe. He said Osmania University has a rich history and the Telangana statehood agitation prospered and gained strength from the OU premises. He said the students and teachers of Osmania University have given several sacrifices for the formation of Telangana State.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said instead of strengthening the Osmania University further, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s wrong approach has been causing huge damage to all the universities in the State. He said KCR was apparently afraid of students and their agitations and therefore, he has sabotaged the universities in a systematic manner. They were starved of funds, faculty, and other facilities and many universities did not even have a full-fledged Vice-Chancellor.

He said now the TRS Government has let land the grand grabbers loose to encroach upon the land and properties of universities, especially Osmania University. He alleged that KCR had a special grudge against the Osmania University as he was denied the opportunity to speak on the occasion of centenary celebrations.

The TPCC Chief expressed concern over a gradual decrease in the landholdings of State universities since 2014. Demanding an inquiry and action against the encroachments, Uttam Kumar Reddy warned of serious consequences if anyone tries to encroach upon any land belonging to the Osmania University or other universities. He urged the OU students, teachers, and staff to conduct joint agitation.

He said that the Congress party would make a representation with the Governor on the issue. He also condemned the role being played by the local police. He said that police interference in civil matters was highly objectionable and illegal.

Further, he alleged that OU police was implicating the whistleblowers in false cases for pointing out encroachments in OU premises. He also condemned the silence of OU Registrar and other officials over illegal encroachments.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.