Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old girl axed to death in Banda

Police are suspecting rape and murder.

MansoorPublished: 21st November 2020 10:48 pm IST

Banda: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly axed to death by a brother-in-law of her elder sister in the Atrara area here on Saturday evening, police said.

Circle Officer Satyaprakash Sharma said the deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and had come to her elder sister’s place.

On Saturday around 6 pm, the brother-in-law of her elder sister killed her using an axe and then fled. At the time of the incident, the accused and the girl were alone in the house,” Sharma said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused.

He said teams have been formed to nab the accused who is absconding while the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The officer said prima facie it seems that the girl was raped and then murdered but nothing could be said officially before the post-mortem report arrives.

Source: PTI

