Uttar Pradesh: 6 injured in clash between RSS members, students

A fight broke out between workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and students in Kanpur on Saturday leaving six of them injured. The incident occurred in the Naubasta district.

According to police investigations, RSS members wanted to conduct a drill on the Balaji playground where some students were already playing cricket. The two parties had an initial argument on who will possess the playground but then they continued to do their respective works.

Suddenly a ball from one of the batsman students reached the area where the RSS drill was being conducted. When they asked for the ball, the RSS workers refused to give them.

This led to a heated argument which quickly escalated into violence. A video surfaced on the internet where RSS members can be seen thrashing the students will lathis while the students retaliated with wickets and bats.

Six students were injured in the attack and three of them received head injuries. The students are now being treated in a nearby hospital.

Videos of the incident were tweeted by the Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter handle, raising a question as to why the “bulldozer” government was quiet about the incident.

क्रिकेट खेल रहे युवाओं को हाथों में लाठी लिए दौड़ा दौड़ा कर पीटने वालों के कपड़े देख कर पहचानना बेहद आसान है ये कौन लोग है।



वीडियो के होते हुए भी संघियो पर खामोश क्यों है बुलडोजर वाला प्रशासन?



दोषियों पर हो कठोरतम कार्रवाई। pic.twitter.com/Pwsyy7lTAl — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 8, 2022

No action taken

The police commissioner of Kanpur Nagar, on their official Twitter account, confirmed the incident, adding the two parties have reached a truce among themselves.