Uttar Pradesh ‘Jamun’ now exported to UK

Lucknow: A new variety of ‘jamun’ (black plum) developed by the Central Institute of Sub-tropical Horticulture (CISH) in Lucknow is now being exported to London.

Jamwant, a special variety of black plum, having more than 90 per cent flesh, was cultivated by farmers in Bithoor, Kanpur, and is now on the export list.

CISH director, Shailendra Rajan said: “It is a big breakthrough and it is the medicinal properties of jamun that has made it so popular. In fact, it is categorized as ‘exotic’ in the European market.”

The CISH director said that the first batch of the fruit was sent in the first week of June by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Dr CB Singh, a senior official at APEDA, said that jamun holds a lot of export potential, just like mango.

It has anti-diabetic properties, contains high level of Vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as bioactive compounds beneficial for human health.

The bioactive compounds help in the improvement of heart health, digestion and gum health.

While people eat the pulp, the jamun seeds are dried and ground and the powder is taken as a supplement.

Though initially labelled as a poor man’s fruit, jamun now sells up to Rs 300 per kilogram.