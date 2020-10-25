Uttar Pradesh man cuts off his tongue, offers to God

MansoorUpdated: 25th October 2020 5:55 pm IST

Banda: A 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area here, police said on Sunday.

Atma Ram (22) reached the temple on Saturday. “He cut off his tongue and offered it to God,” Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, Atma Ram’s father Ram Singh told police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast on ‘Navratri‘. He alleged that some people misled his son into committing the act.

Source: PTI

