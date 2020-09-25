Uttar Pradesh: Man gets 7-year jail for killing a protester

By MansoorPublished: 25th September 2020 7:54 pm IST
Now MP Minister faces heat over Dubey's surrender, Oppn says arrest 'stage-managed'

Muzaffarnagar: A court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven-year imprisonment for killing a protester during an agitation two years ago.

The additional district sessions judge, Om Veer Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused after finding him guilty underSection 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

According to government lawyer Omprakash Upadhyay, during the agitation against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on April 2, 2018, a Dalit protester, Amresh, was shot dead.

After the incident, police had registered the case against the accused, Ramsharan, and recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Source: PTI

READ:  Maha: Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 25th September 2020 7:54 pm IST
Back to top button