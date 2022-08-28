Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter over delay in serving food

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th August 2022 9:12 am IST
Representative Image

Hapur: A man has been arrested by the Hapur police for killing his 21-year old daughter over delay in serving food.

According to police sources, Mohd Fariyad, 55, a father of six, got into an argument with his daughter Reshma after there was a delay in serving his meal.

The daughter apparently made an angry retort which enraged her father and he allegedly picked up a sharp blade used to cut grass in anger and hit his daughter. She sustained a severe injury, which led to her death on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident and arrested the accused father.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Chandra, said, “A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Babugarh police station. The body was also sent for post-mortem. A probe is on, and the accused will be produced before the magistrate.”

Reshma was set to get married on September 4.

