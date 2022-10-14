Uttar Pradesh Minister’s nephew arrested for assault

Bareilly: The nephew of state minister Arun Kumar Saxena, who had allegedly tried to mow down workers of a restaurant when they refused to serve him food after closure of the outlet, has been arrested.

The car used in the incident has also been recovered.

According to the police spokesman, the accused Amit Kumar Saxena, nephew of UP minister Arun Kumar Saxena, had abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed.

He allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him. The workers were standing outside the restaurant when the incident took place.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said that the staff had to flee to save their lives and the car ended up destroying a cot lying there.

A case had been registered on the complaint of the hotel owner Naresh Kashyap’s son Sushant Kashyap under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder.

Inspector Meher Singh, in-charge of the police station of Prem Nagar said that the accused was being interrogated regarding the incident.