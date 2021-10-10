Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi holds massive rally in Varanasi

Hyderabad: Congress party leader on Sunday held a massive rally in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha seat, to demand justice for farmers.

Gandhi censured the Centre and Ashish ‘Monu’ Mishra, son of BJP’s Union minister Ajay Mishra, for running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Priyanka also also said that the Congress will ensure that Ajay Mishra is sacked.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the Kisan Nyay rally (justice for farmers rally) in Varanasi’s Rohania area of the temple town, where her mega cutouts along with those of her brother (and MP from Wayanad) Rahul Gandhi have been put up.

Many have said that this rally is the opening strike from the Congress in the build-up for Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) upcoming legislative assembly elections which will be held next year. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led governments at both the centre and UP state.

The humongous rally, as expected, was completely ignored by mainstream Indian media. However, Congress leaders and internet users took to social media to highlight it.

'Where is Congress'?



Congress is holding a massive rally in Modi's seat Varanasi to demand justice for farmers.



Congress ensured Monu Mishra is behind bars & will ensure Ajay Mishra is sacked.



Where are the 'opposition' pretenders? Where is Godi Media?pic.twitter.com/zBPH1Nutns — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) October 10, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi addressing the massive crowd at Kisan Nyay Rally, Varanasi 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FfSFILUfui — Ankit Mayank #RG's बब्बर शेर (@mr_mayank) October 10, 2021

Just look at the MASSIVE gathering for @priyankagandhi’s rally in PM’s own constituency Varanasi. People are sick and tired of the BJP. #KisanKoNyayDo

pic.twitter.com/eFkMD4yiAW — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) October 10, 2021