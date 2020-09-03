Uttar Pradesh reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths

The caseload on Wednesday stood at 2,41,439. With fresh cases, COVID-19 tally in the state has risen to 2,47,101.

By Mansoor Updated: 3rd September 2020 5:01 pm IST

Lucknow: The coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,691 on Thursday with 75 more fatalities, while the state’s infection tally reached 2,47,101, officials said here.

There are 57,598 active cases in the state, while 1,85,812 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The caseload on Wednesday stood at 2,41,439. With fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state has risen to 2,47,101.

As many as 1,36,803 COVID-19 tests were conducted in UP on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests done in the state to over 60 lakh, Prasad said.

READ:  Over 1,500 cops infected, 14 died of COVID in B'luru: CP Kamal Pant

Of the 57,598 active cases, 29,588 are in home isolation, he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close