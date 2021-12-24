Uttarakhand: AIMIM files complaint against Haridwar hate conclave

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Uttarakhand president, Nayyer Kazmi on Thursday filed a complaint against Hindutva leaders who allegedly provoked violence against religious minorities through their speeches, in a three-day “religious assembly” organised in Haridwar’s Uttarakhand.

The complaint was filed with the Uttarakhand police after a request from AIMIM India President Asaduddin Owaisi, who tweeted a copy of the complaint filed by his counterpart in the state.

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 23, 2021

The complaint signed by Nayyer requested action against Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (Waseem Rizvi), Hindutva flag bearer- Yati Narsinghanand, Annapurna Maa, and other ‘saints’ who were present during the hate conclave in Hardiwar and allegedly made “inflammatory and provocative” comments, “inciting violence” against the minorities.

Videos from the hate conclave have surfaced on social media, where various personalities spew hate openly against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

“People spreading such religious conflicts/ unrest are dangerous to the society as they hurt human emotions,” read the complaint requesting stringent action against all those who participated in the event under the National Security Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on the complaint and the videos that are going viral on social media, leading to an outrage on Twitter, the Uttarakhand police booked Wasim Rizvi and others under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.).

All India Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, also has filed a complaint against Yati Narsinghanand, the organizer of the hate conclave, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharma Das Maharaj and Premanand Maharaj.

The conclave held at Ved Niketan Dham, between December 17 to 20 witnessed calls by Hindutva leaders to attack minorities, particularly Muslims, and their religious spaces.

Inflammatory speeches by Hindutva leaders

Where the spiteful Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons, General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha Maa Annapurna asked at least 100 ‘soldiers’ to leave behind books and scriptures and pick up weapons to ensure the death of at least 20 lakh Muslims.

Another Hindutva representative from Bihar, Dharmadas Maharaj openly stated that he wished to kill the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for siding with the minorities, especially Muslims.

Anand Swaroop Maharaj, a Hindu leader and the president of Varanasi-based outfit Shankaracharya Parishad threatened a revolt of that of 1857 if the government does not listen to their demands of a Hindu Rashtra. He also threatened people, hotels, and restaurants in Haridwar not to celebrate Christmas or else face consequences.