Uttarakhand BJP summons 4 MLAs over controversies, indiscipline

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Uttarakhand has summoned four party MLAs, including Mahesh Negi, who is accused of sexual harassment and asked them to appear at state party office on August 24.

Uttarakhand BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin told media on Saturday that on the directions of state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, the four MLAs have been summoned before the party leadership in the state.

He said apart from Negi, notice has been sent to MLA Deshraj Karnwal, MLA Puran Singh Fartyal and expelled MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.

A woman had alleged that MLA Negi had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter’s DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

Bhagat has said on August 20 that if Negi is found guilty in the police investigation then immediate action would be taken against him.

The BJP in July this year had expelled Champion, who was under suspension for indiscipline, for six years. He was seen dancing to Bollywood tunes while holding guns in both his hands and one in his mouth and the video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

