Uttarakhand CM a jihadi agent, will teach him a lesson: Prabodhananda Giri

Swami Prabodhananda Giri, the national president of Sanatan Dharma Mahasangh, called the Uttarakhand chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami a “jihadi agent” and said that he must be taught a lesson for conspiring to kill ‘Hindu saints’. His statement comes after the Uttarakhand police filed a First Information Report against Hindutva leaders for their inflammatory speeches against Muslims in December 2021.

“We are not against any party but the Uttarakhand CM has become a Jihadi agent that he has booked the saints in a fake case. He needs to understand that taking an action against saints means showing disrespect to Hinduism,” he said.

“He (CM) is filled with arrogance. He first filed a fake FIR that led to the arrest of saints. He also threatens saints, so it is essential to teach him a lesson. We (saints) have taught violent rulers a lesson in the past and the CM has become one, hence it is essential that we teach him a lesson,” he added.

“He ensure that an FIR was filed even before the election commission announced the polling dates. There is no point filing an FIR before it, yet he did it. No complaint should have been filed,” said Prabodhananda.

On one occasion where Prabodhananda says that he has no objections to any party or does not favor others, on another he says that the CM has taken a bribe of crores of rupees to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loses the elections.

“He wants that Saints to die as soon as possible. The CM wants to kill us all. He is the enemy of saints. I have no connection good or bad with the CM but we don’t know on whose orders and guidance he is working,” he alleged.

Prabodhananda also alleged that the CM and the state president do not gel together, and he (the CM) conspires against the BJP and has taken bribes to ensure their loss in the upcoming elections.

“I do not think the CM listens to the state president or else he would have apologized on the first day itself (for filing an FIR). Madan Kaushik is such a president who bows down before the saints even if they are a little upset. It is impossible that he did not oppose the CM’s decision,” he alleged.

“The CM is adamant and is being misguided. He may have taken a bribe of crores of rupees from “jihadis” to ensure that the BJP loses the elections and this must be investigated. The jihadis cannot make him win the elections we can,” he added to his allegations against the Uttarakhand CM.

Narsinghananad alongside other Hindutva ‘leaders’ has been booked for their inflammatory speeches against Muslims and other religious minorities at the three-day event in Haridwar, between December 17-19.

The leaders openly spread hate and called for a genocide against Muslims with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

"He is an enemy of Hindu saints…On whose direction is he working? The CM wants to get us kilIed… It should be investigated, he has taken crores of rupees as bribe to defeat the BJP."

Incidents of Hate speech:

In the event in Haridwar, where the spiteful Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons, General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha Maa Annapurna asked at least 100 ‘soldiers’ to leave behind books and scriptures and pick up weapons to ensure the death of at least 20 lakh Muslims.

Another Hindutva representative from Bihar, Dharmadas Maharaj openly stated that he wished to kill the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for siding with the minorities, especially Muslims.

Prabodhanand Giri, who had called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims at the Haridwar hate conclave (Dharam Sansad), also made provocative remarks against Muslims, at another event in Ghaziabad.

“Jihadis are those who have understood the Quran,” said the chief of Hindu Raksha Sena in an attempt to justify the speeches calling for a genocide against Muslims at the Haridwar event. He had then called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims on the lines of the genocide in Myanmar which resulted in the mass exodus and displacement of scores of Rohingya refugees.

“There are a few who read the Quran, the ones who understand it, become Jihadis,” he had said at an event of his grand welcome in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on January 2.

“We will stand up against every jihadi in India and clean the country of their presence. The Prime Minister has said Swachh Bharat, we will make it a clean and holy (pavitra) Bharat,” he had said calling Hindus to pick their weapons against Muslims, yet again.