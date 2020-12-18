Uttarakhand CM tests positive for Covid-19

By IANS|   Published: 18th December 2020 4:46 pm IST

Dehradun, Dec 18 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

After contracting the infection, Rawat appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said: “I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don’t have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation.

“I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he said.

READ:  Chang'e-5 completes first orbital correction en route to Earth

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 18th December 2020 4:46 pm IST
Back to top button