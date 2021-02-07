Uttarakhand flood: Seven Navy diving teams, IAF on standby

New Delhi, Feb 7 : Seven diving teams of the Indian Navy are on standby for relief operations in flood-affected areas at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, officials said.

At least 150 have died in Chamoli district, as per the Indo-Tibetan Border Police following a flash flood in the Rishi Ganga river near Joshimath on Sunday morning as a glacier broke up and fell into the river, exponentially increasing its volume.

The Indian Army was pressed into service to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

Troops have been moved towards the flood-affected areas in Dhauliganga, where the massive flood occurred.

Further, Indian Air Force assets, both fixed wing as well as rotary, are on standby to provide all possible assistance.

The Army Aviation Wing has also been pressed into service to carry out an aerial survey and evacuate trapped people. “One advanced light helicopter and two Cheetah helicopters are evacuating persons in the area,” an Army official said.

Four columns, or around 400 personnel, of the Army have been moved to flood-affected areas, the official added. Two medical teams and engineering task force were also pressed into service.

“Indian Air Force C-130 and AN-32 aircraft are being used to airlift National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel,” said a senior IAF official.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.