Uttarakhand Forest fires: 71 hectares burn in four days

Dehradun: The fire which broke out on May 24th in Uttarakhand forest still prevails resulting in increased temperatures in Northern India.

Two people have reportedly lost their lives due to wildfires in Uttarakhand, whereas one person was injured. Meanwhile, the wildfires have affected 71 hectares of forest land risking the lives of hundreds of species living there.

“This may not be the worst year for wildfires as intermittent rains and high moisture levels have helped in preventing such instances,” said officials.

Heaven on Earth – #Uttarakhand is burning…



Our thoughts & prayers are with Uttarakhand. 2020 is turning out to be very scary.. #PrayForUttarakhand#UttarakhandForestFire #SavetheHimalayasReally pic.twitter.com/aiv4MGkSPI — CORONA WARRIOR MAYANK CHAUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@IamMayank_) May 27, 2020

As many as 46 forest fires have been wreaking havoc in Uttarakhand for over four days —incurring a loss of Rs. 1.32 lakhs.



The rising temperature and hot spells have pumped super-hot winds all over North India — making it the warmest region around the world on May 26 along with south-east Pakistan.

A large number of species of animals living there struggled to survive. According to the forest department, a forest fire first broke out in Srinagar district and it is difficult to control the fires due to winds.

The hilly state has 38,000 square kilometres of forest areas — which is home to 1145 plant spices ranging from Brahma Kamal to the famous mythological Sanjivani Booti.

