Uttarakhand glacier burst: Sonu Sood, Mahesh Babu & others send prayers for victims

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, a glacier burst in Joshimath of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in the region. Reportedly, over 150 people are feared missing after the glacier broke and crashed into a hydroelectric dam. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.
After hearing the devastating news, many celebrities from the film industry including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor took to their social media and sent out prayers for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand.
‘Messiah of Migrants’ Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrant workers reach their hometowns during the coronavirus induced lockdown last year took to his Twitter and said that he stands with the people of Uttarakhand.
Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu wrote, My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations.”
Shraddha Kapoor wrote that she is distressed to hear the news of the calamity in Uttarakhand and is praying for all.
Dia Mirza, who is also a climate change activist, said that the disaster was caused by the building of ‘too many dams in the Himalayas’. She also offered prayers and shared helpline numbers. She wrote, “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan too took to Instagram to post their thoughts on the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident.
Check out what other celebrities wrote on social media: