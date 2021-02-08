Uttarakhand glacier burst: Sonu Sood, Mahesh Babu & others send prayers for victims

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, a glacier burst in Joshimath of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in the region. Reportedly, over 150 people are feared missing after the glacier broke and crashed into a hydroelectric dam. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.

After hearing the devastating news, many celebrities from the film industry including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor took to their social media and sent out prayers for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand.

‘Messiah of Migrants’ Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrant workers reach their hometowns during the coronavirus induced lockdown last year took to his Twitter and said that he stands with the people of Uttarakhand.

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu wrote, My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations.”

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations. 🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 7, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor wrote that she is distressed to hear the news of the calamity in Uttarakhand and is praying for all.

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there 🙏 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021

Dia Mirza, who is also a climate change activist, said that the disaster was caused by the building of ‘too many dams in the Himalayas’. She also offered prayers and shared helpline numbers. She wrote, “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand.”

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan too took to Instagram to post their thoughts on the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident.





Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021

Devastating news . May god watch over those in the path of this monster..Hari om 🙏 #Uttarakhand #Chamoli — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 7, 2021

Prayers for everyone’s safety in #Uttarakhand.

If you are stuck in any affected areas and need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number at 1070 or 9557444486. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 7, 2021

My heart goes out to all the people affected by the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand.



Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 praying for everyone’s safety … Allah reham … — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 7, 2021

Saddened to know about the the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand which has caused 150 labourers to go missing! Praying for everyone's safety!! — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) February 7, 2021