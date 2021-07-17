Uttarakhand HC highlights importance of protection of minorities in democracy

Nainital: Uttarakhand high court bench while hearing a petition against the blanket meat ban in Haridwar said that democracy is not only law by the majority but also protection of minorities.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the petition was filed against the Uttarakhand government’s decision to declare Haridwar ‘slaughter-house free’.

The petitioner claimed that the decision that was made in March is unconstitutional. It has also been alleged that the order is against the right to privacy, the right to life, and the right to freely practice religion.

In response to the plea, the advocate general SN Babulkar cited several judgments supporting the ban. He also tried to draw the attention of the bench toward Article 48 of the Indian constitution.

While hearing the plea, the bench said that it will decide the constitutionality of the order without going into religious aspects. The bench further said that a civilization is gauged based on how minorities are treated.

The bench declared that the petition involves constitutional interpretation. The next hearing of the case will be held on July 23.