Uttarakhand: Leopard that had killed child shot dead

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 22nd August 2020 5:48 pm IST
Dehradun: The leopard that had killed a child and other animals, was shot dead by shooters of forest department at Deval area of Pratapnagar in Uttarakhand, Divisional Forest Officer, Dr Coco Rose said on Saturday.

The operation was continued for four days before it was declared dead on August 21.

Speaking to reporters, DFO said, “In Dewal, a leopard had taken the life of a child on August 3, after which the people of the area were in a panic. It also attacked and killed three cows and a dog in the area after which hunters were deployed. After four days, it was killed on August 21 at about 11.30 pm.”

Source: ANI
