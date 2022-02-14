Uttarakhand Polls: First phase of voting

Published: 14th February 2022
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his supporters show their inked fingers, after casting their votes during the first phase of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank with his daughter Arushi Nishank show their inked finger, after casting their votes during the first phase of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Voters stand in lines to cast their vote under the supervision of the paramilitary force personnel, in Dehradun, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bageshwar: Polling officials take a handicapped voter to a polling booth in a ‘doli’ during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Bageshwar district. (PTI Photo)
Chamoli: Polling officials take a handicapped voter to a polling booth in a ‘doli’ during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Chamoli district. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Voters stand in the queue to cast their votes during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at a polling booth in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)

