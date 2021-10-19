Uttarakhand rains: Chalthi river washes away under-construction bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th October 2021 1:02 pm IST
Visual of the raging Chalthi River in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI)

Champawat: In Rain-battered Uttarakhand, an under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level. National forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days.

Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation.

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places.

