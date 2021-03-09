Uzbek woman among three trafficking victims rescued from Goa beach resort

Panaji, March 9 : The Crime Branch of the Goa Police on Tuesday rescued one woman from Uzbekistan and two other women from Mumbai in an anti-prostitution raid, which resulted in the arrest of an alleged pimp Raj Chawla, a resident of Hyderadad, police said.

The rescue and the arrest were conducted after a raid at a beach resort located near the popular Morjim beach in North Goa by officials of the Crime Branch on Tuesday.

“We suspected involvement of more pimps in the prostitution racket. Efforts are on to trace them,” a Goa Police spokesperson said.

