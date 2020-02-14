V-Day: Bajrang Dal activists go on rampage in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Shocking incident reported in the city while Bajrang Dal activists went ahead and destroyed a mall’s assets in Gachibowli area. Till now, no arrests have been made by the police. People say that security failure on Valentine’s Day in Hyderabad.

A group of persons affiliated to right-wing Bajrang Dal were seen destroying Valentine’s Day decorations in a mall located in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. Amidst slogans like ‘Valentine’s Day Band karo’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ were raised by them.

Quite surprised that @BajrangdalOrg activists went ahead and destroyed a mall's assets in #Gachibowli area, which is quite close to the HQ of cyberabad police. Yet no arrests were made. Security blip on Valentines Day in Hyderabad.@cpcybd #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/H3O2xNiazS — Mohammed Hussain (@writetohussain) February 14, 2020

Just like every year, the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS family, comes out in protest against those celebrating Valentine’s Day. This year is no different. The activists claim that they have readied over 30 teams across the state to keep vigil over young couples out on a date on Valentine ’s Day in Hyderabad. The group claims they will also enforce this vigil statewide.