On V-Day, Shaheen Bagh’s ‘Dabbang Dadis’ invite Modi with Teddy

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: In a unique way, people of Shaheen Bagh protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) invited PM Modi to celebrate Valentine’s Eve with them.

The invite was unveiled by the ‘Dabbang Dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh along with a huge red colour teddy bear in the presence of thousands of protesters.

The tweet from their twitter handle reads: “#TumKabAaoge Thursday 13 Feb. 5 PM, extending a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh and celebrate the festival of Love, together. #ShaheenBaghProtest #India_With_Shaheenbagh”

The invite read “This Valentines day, people of Shaheen Bagh extend a heart-felt invitation to the PM and celebrate the festival of love, together.

#TumKabAaoge Thursday 13 Feb. 5PM , extending a heart felt invitation to Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh and celebrate the festival of Love, together. #ShaheenBaghProtest #India_With_Shaheenbagh pic.twitter.com/aMNkJ784wL — Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 12, 2020

“We will unveil a ‘love song’ for PM Modi and a surprise Valentine’s Day gift too. PM Modi, please come to Shaheen Bagh, collect your gift, and talk to us,” the invitation added.

Also Read #TumKabAaoge…? Shaheen Bagh protesters ask PM

The people of Shaheen Bagh who have been sitting on a dharna since December 15 last year are asking “Modi tum kab aaoge?”and wants him to hear them out and understand their concerns.

This new campaign titled #TumKabAaoge is the brainchild of the Facebook page called ‘Friends of Shaheen Bagh’.

This Valentine, the people of Shaheen Bagh extend a heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh… Gepostet von Friends of Shaheen Bagh am Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020

Modi #TumKabAaoge: Shaheen Bagh protesters invite the prime minister to celebrate Valentine's Day https://t.co/Qlo0I7rHay pic.twitter.com/BXzRrpwpBO — WaYs2rOcK (@WaYs2rOcK) February 13, 2020

Excluding Muslims, the CAA seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.