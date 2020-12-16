V-P hopes early, reasonable solution to farmers’ issues

New Delhi, Dec 16 : As the farmers’ demonstration entered the 21st day and the government was making efforts to end the deadlock, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed hope that an “early and reasonable solution” will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers.

Speaking at the awards ceremony jointly organized by the Rythu Nestham and Muppavarapu Foundation at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Muchintal in Hyderabad, the Vice President referred to the media reports on the demands of the agitating farmers and the response of the representatives of the Central government, and added that he saw a possibility of a certain meeting ground.

He expected both the sides to crystallize the meeting point based on an understanding of each other’s position. He expressed the hope that both the sides would have a fruitful and meaningful dialogue since both the government and the farmers were willing to talk to each other.

The Vice President pointed out that restriction-free marketing of the farm produce has been a long-standing demand which he himself had articulated several times. ‘One country and one food zone’ has been the demand for a long time, he said.

Observing that the country’s development is closely tied with the farmer’s progress, Naidu compared farmers’ compassion with that of a mother and said that it was the duty of everybody to support farmers.

Naidu said that both the Centre and the state governments should work as ‘Team India’ in addressing the needs of the farmers.

The Vice President said that “apart from ensuring remunerative prices, the farmers should be provided with timely and affordable credit”.

“There was also a need to increase the cold storage facilities and the godowns at all levels. As a matter-of-fact, every tehsil must have a cold storage facility,” Naidu added.

Naidu’s remarks came at a time when thousands of farmers are staging protest against the Central government at Delhi’s borders since November 26. They are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws enacted during Monsoon Session of Parliament.

There have been five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers but both sides are adamant on their points. Farmers are stuck on their first and major demand to abolish the three laws, the government has rejected the demand saying it is ready for making amendments in the Acts based on objection raised by the farmers.

