V-P Naidu to reach Puducherry on Sunday for 3-day visit

Puducherry: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will reach Puducherry on Sunday for a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

He will inaugurate a solar power plant at the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Sunday morning.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will participate in the event.

JIPMER in a press statement on Saturday morning said Venkaiah Naidu would inaugurate a solar power plant. The total installed capacity of the plant is 1482 KWP and it was set up at a cost of Rs 7.67 crore, the statement added.

The plant will take care of 15 per cent of the electricity demand of JIPMER and save Rs 1.7 crore in electricity bills every year as per the present power tariff rates, the statement said.

The Vice-President will leave for Aurobindo Ashram and stay at the Raj Nivas till Monday night. He will dedicate the Pondicherry Technical University at the Pondicherry Engineering College campus on Monday. He will inaugurate a solar power unit at the Pondicherry Central University the same day.

Venkaiah Naidu will leave for Chennai on Tuesday morning.