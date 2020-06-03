V. Simpson Emmanuel appointed as GM of Roche products

Hyderabad: Roche today announced the appointment of Mr. V. Simpson Emmanuel as General Manager for Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd., after a leadership change in December 2019.

Simpson has an extensive experience of over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, across functions such as marketing, strategic planning, sales management, new product planning and access. He has led various functions and teams at a national as well as global level since he joined Roche in September 2014.

“I am pleased to announce Simpson as the new General Manager for Roche India.” said Adriano Treve, Area Head – Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia & Indian Subcontinent (CEETRIS), Roche. “Simpson has a deep understanding of the healthcare sector and with his strong diverse experience, I am confident he will guide the company to deliver better outcomes for more patients in India. India is a priority for Roche and I believe he will find new ways to shape the healthcare ecosystem together with our customers and embrace next generation ideas and technologies that can transform the lives of patients. ”

“I feel honored to be stepping into this new role in these unique times. As we keep on working towards providing medical care to patients, I know that the current challenges in healthcare will only strengthen our intent to serve patients and drive excellence.” said V. Simpson Emmanuel, General Manager, Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. “We will continue to work passionately to make an impact on patient’s lives, focusing on delivering innovative solutions and collaborating with each stakeholder in the Indian healthcare ecosystem.”

Simpson holds a Master’s degree in Health Economics from the University of York, UK, a Post-graduate Diploma in Business Administration in Marketing & Systems and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics.

