Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 7:29 am IST
Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work

Mumbai, Dec 2 : Actress Vaani Kapoor is over the moon. Abhishek Kapoor, director of her upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has praised her on social media.

“I’m grateful that my director is loving what I’m doing to bring this beautiful character to life on screen. Abhishek Kapoor has really backed me as an artiste and trusted me with his vision for the film and the role. I will be thrilled to do justice to that belief,” she wrote.

Vaani stressed the film and her role of Maanvi will be special.

“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I am giving my heart and soul to deliver my best. I was bowled over by the character when I read the script and I think even after we finish shooting the film, there will be a piece of Maanvi left in my heart forever,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Disha Patani shares dynamic stunt rehearsal video from training session
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 7:29 am IST
Back to top button