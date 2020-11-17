Vacancies in Bank of Baroda: Applications invited – Apply online

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies of the post of Human Resources in Digital Lending Department.

As per the notification released by the bank, there are 13 vacancies of the post.

Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for Digital Risk specialist, Innovation and Emerging Tech Specialist must have post-graduation qualification.

The candidates who possess graduation degree in relevant subjects are eligible to apply for Lead digital Business Partnerships, Lead digital Sales, Digital Analytics Specialist, Digital Journey Specialist, Digital Sales Officer, UI/ UX Specialist and Testing Specialist.

Apart from educational qualification, they must also satisfy age criteria.

Candidates applying for the Digital Risk Specialist post must be in the age group of 31-45 years whereas, for Lead- Digital Business Partnerships and Lead-Digital Sales, they must be between 29 and 45 years. For Digital Analysts Specialist, their age should be in the group of 27-40 years. For Innovation & Emerging Tech Specialist, they must be between 29 and 45.

For Digital Journey Specialist & Digital Sales Officer posts, the eligible age is 26-35 years whereas, for UI/UXSpecialist and TestingSpecialist, it is 25-32 years.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) on or before 30th November 2020. The application fee and intimation charges is Rs. 600 for General and OBC candidates whereas, for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the charges is Rs. 100.

Selection of the candidates will be done based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification issued by the bank (click here).