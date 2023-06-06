‘Vacate shops before June 15 or…’: Muslim traders threatened in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Days after an alleged attempt by two men, including a member of the minority community, to ‘abduct’ a minor girl was foiled by locals, threatening posters appeared on shops owned by Muslim traders in Purola town in Uttarakhand asking them to leave the place immediately.

The incident is being termed as a case of ‘love jihad’, a conspiracy theory by Hindu extremists which alleges that Muslim men woo Hindu women, trap and convert them.

The protestors alleged that the accused attempted to ‘elope’ with the girl.

According to media reports, the police arrested Ubed Khan, 24, a local shopkeeper, and Jitender Saini, 23, a motorcycle mechanic on May 27 for the alleged abduction attempt.

The posters were put up on the shutters of the shops late on Sunday evening, Purola Station House Officer Khajan Singh Chauhan, told PTI.

They asked the shop owners to leave Purola immediately, he added.

The town has been witnessing growing protests with people demanding that Muslim traders shut shops and depart by June 15.

Protestors on Tuesday took to the streets in large numbers and pulled down boards of shops identifying those with Muslim names.

In Uttarakhand, far-right mob protested and vandalised Muslim owned shops after a Muslim youth was caught in an alleged attempt to elope with a local girl. pic.twitter.com/kK6a4Yon50 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) June 6, 2023

Taking note of the situation, police on Monday held meetings with the local Vyapar Mandal and public representatives appealing to them to maintain peace and law and order.

A case was also registered against unidentified people of ‘Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan’, who allegedly pasted the posters, on charges of conspiring to disrupt the peace of the town and provoke the religious sentiments of a particular community, Chauhan said.

Investigations into the pasting of posters have begun and people bearing allegiance to Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan are being interrogated, he added.

A group of Muslims also met Purola SDM Devanand Sharma and SHO Chauhan to submit a memorandum to them demanding stern action against dubious and criminal elements of a particular community who were out to disrupt peace and social amity in the town.

Credentials of elements who have created a situation like this in the town must be examined and verified, they said.

Muslim families have been living peacefully with locals and doing business for years but for the past few years criminal-minded people are coming from outside and vitiating the social atmosphere in the town in the name of doing business, the memorandum alleged.

They also expressed solidarity with Vyapar Mandal for their demand to take action against criminal elements.

As far as the demand for action against criminal elements is concerned, we are with the Vyapar Mandal, Cloth merchants Ashraf and Raees said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)