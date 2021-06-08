Vaccinated Indians who travelled to Saudi asked to register on Tawakkalna app

New Delhi: Indians who received the Covishield vaccine shot in India and travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been asked to register their COVID vaccination certificate on the Tawakkalna app, the Indian embassy in Riyadh announced on Tuesday.

The embassy of India in Saudi Arabia took to Twitter and wrote, “Indians who have received the Covishield vaccine in India and travelled to the Kingdom may register their vaccination certificates on the Saudi Ministry of Health website to update the vaccination status on the Tawakkalna application.”

Earlier on June 6, the Indian embassy announced that the gulf nation has recognised the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine as an equivalent of the AstraZeneca shot.

“You can register doses of COVID-19 vaccine taken outside the Kingdom in the systems of the ministry of health. Your information will be reflected in the Tawakkalna app, via the link,” Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said in a tweet.

The applicant should consider the following points to facilitate the process of adding information in the shortest possible time, and to avoid rejection of the request:

Ensuring the correctness and accuracy of the information entered; Entering wrong information may lead to rejection of the application.

A national ID or resident ID is required to receive the application.

The entered documents should be in PDF format, and their size should not exceed (1 MB).

Ensure that the certificate complies with the following requirements:

The personal data should be stated in the certificate.

It must be issued in one of the following languages: Arabic, English, or French, or a certified translation into Arabic.

The certificate must clearly contain the name of the vaccine, its date, and the batch number.

The documents to be attached are:

A copy of the passport

A copy of the vaccination certificate.

It is not possible to submit a new application if there is an existing application. It may take up to 5 business days to process the order.

The approved vaccines in the Kingdom are:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

Oxford-AstraZeneca/Covishield

Johnson & Johnson

Those who do not have a national identity, or a resident identity (Saudi residency), wish to visit the Kingdom can register their vaccination status electronically.

Earlier on June 1, Saudi Arabia’s general authority of civil aviation announced that visitors arriving in the country will not have to undergo the mandatory quarantine if they passed the 14-day period after taking the doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia.