Vaccination centers increased in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The department of Medicine and Health has increased vaccination centers in Hyderabad as the long queues were witnessed outside the centers.

According to the health department, earlier, 25 PHC and hospitals in the city were chosen to administer the vaccine. However, seeing the long queues, the number of vaccination centers in Hyderabad has been increased to 54. The private and corporate hospitals have also been added to the vaccination drive centers.

According to the health officials, out of the 60 hospitals that have submitted applications for the purpose, 54 were given permission. The staff of the selected hospitals was given the necessary training.