Vaccination drive from March 1 : Health Director Srinivas

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up for another spell of corona inoculation drive on March 1 to offer jabs to the aged people.

So far about 4 lakhs health staff were administered with the Corona jabs of Covaxin and two other groups from March 1 onwards. This time around 60 years and 45 to 59 age group people will get corona vaccination.

Telangana state Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao today said that the above age groups will get vaccination who get without any fear.

People with Aadhar and Voter ID can go to the vaccination centers as per arrangements made by the government.

He informed that the state government will conduct a drive from March 1 to provide vaccination to those people with 60 years of age and above.

The Health Director said that the health and police wings were given the vaccination in the first and second spells. Now from March 1 those people aged 60 years will be given vaccination afresh, he clarified.

However there is no need of panic on the reactions or side effects after the vaccination he said. Since the vaccination jab is pure and perfect there will not be any adverse effect, the director assured