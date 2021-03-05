Vaccination drive: Senior citizens form chunk of beneficiaries

New Delhi, March 5 : The senior citizens continued to turn out in large numbers for the inoculation at various sites across the country.

The trend continued for the 49th day of the immunization drive, on Friday.

The enthusiasm witnessed among those aged above 60 years of age has given a much needed push to the vaccination target as well.

Around 10,34,672 people including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with specified comorbid conditions received jabs in a day pushing the cumulative tally of vaccination over 1.9 crore, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,09,135 heatlhcare workers and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the Ministry said.

The major share of the vaccination recorded on Friday was contributed by senior citizens with over 48 per cent of participation.

5,00,942 doses were administered to people above 60 years of age, the Union Health Ministry’s data showed.

A day ago, the senior citizens contributed to 45 per cent of the total vaccination in a day by receiving 4,93,999 doses.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, more than 60 per cent recipients during the third phase of vaccination which began on March 1 are senior citizens.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Friday. These include 68,96,529 healthcare workers who took the first dose and 32,94,612 who took the second dose; 62,94,755 frontline workers who took the first dose and 1,23,191 who took the second dose; 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60 years of age and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry added.

Vaccines are being provided free of cost at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in the private health facilities.

All the private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for a vaccine shot and Rs 100 as service charge, as fixed by the Centre.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.